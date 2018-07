The incident occurred in India while visitors were watched tractor races. They were sitting on the roof of a building, which as it turns out could not withstand the spectators’ weight.

Video footage, captured in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, shows a roof, collapsing under a crowd that climbed up on it to watch tractor races, one the country's most popular forms of entertainment.

According to the ANI agency, five people have been killed and at least 50 have been injured, while the police have reported no deaths and only 17 people injured.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has demanded an inquiry into the incident be held.