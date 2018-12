MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people died on Monday as a result of a roof collapse at a production facility in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsky, located in the Moscow Region, a representative of the region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"The rescuers have recovered the body of the third victim from the debris," the emergency services said.

The overlaps at the Techno Group LLC plant in Dzerzhinsky collapsed on Monday morning. ​Disassemble of debris continues.

The causes of the tragic incident remain unknown.