Russia’s Defense Ministry to Build Laser Training Grounds – Report

The new complex will allow the imitation not only of infantry combat, but also of armored vehicles and artillery, with up to 15,000 people in action at the same time.

The Russian Defense Ministry and an undisclosed company signed a contract on the development and creation of a laser system codenamed “Stretta,” to be used to train soldiers, Russian media reported Thursday.

According to the report, Stretta will be a laser-based complex that will imitate various firearms, from small firearms such as rifles and machine guns, to other armaments such as cannons, mortars, tanks and even multiple-launch missile systems.

The system will feature software to analyze the effectiveness of trainee actions during an exercise, the report says. The training grounds will reportedly allow the simultaneous action of up to 15,000 service members.

It is undisclosed who will be awarded with the design and construction of the training grounds.