US Air Force to Experiment With 2 Prototype High Energy Lasers to Combat Drones

WASHINGTON, August 6 (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has ordered two experimental high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS) prototypes to combat unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, and be tested at overseas locations, the Raytheon Company said in a press release.

"Raytheon Company will deploy two prototype high energy laser weapon systems to troops overseas under a US Air Force contract," the release said on Monday.

The Air Force experimentation program will include 12 months of in-field operations against unmanned aerial vehicles, the company added.

"The HELWS is paired with Raytheon's Multi-Spectral Targeting System. It uses invisible beams of light to defeat hostile [unmanned aerial systems]. Mounted on a Polaris MRZR all-terrain vehicle, the system detects, identifies, tracks and engages drones," Raytheon said.

The HELWS system employs pure energy to detect, identify and instantly shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles and can target a single such vehicle with precision, the release added.