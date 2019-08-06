Register
18:16 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sunrise over the Earth

    Russia Unveils Ambitious Project for Laser Recharging of Satellites in Orbit

    CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    191

    Russian Military Space Academy experts claim the introduction of refuelling satellites holds out the prospect of significantly extending a spacecraft’s life, as well as impressive cost-savings.

    Russia is developing a “space gas station” - a group of robots that will use lasers to recharge satellites in near-Earth orbit, Izvestia learned from experts at the Alexander Mozhaysky Military Space Academy in St. Petersburg.

    The prototype for the planned spacecraft is a spherical object, with solar panels and photovoltaic modules.

    Such a robotic structure will be fitted with batteries and a pulse charger based on a supercapacitor, capable of accumulating and transmitting electrical energy to the consumer.

    The robotic group will be tasked with ensuring the smooth operation of the small spacecraft belonging to the international search and rescue system Cospas-Sarsat, as well as satellite transponders for Internet, video and radio communications.

    A Souyuz 2.1a space carrier with Russian satellites Lomonosov, Aist-2D and a SamSat-216 nano satellite sits on the launch pad at Vostochny cosmodrome.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    A Souyuz 2.1a space carrier with Russian satellites Lomonosov, Aist-2D and a SamSat-216 nano satellite sits on the launch pad at Vostochny cosmodrome.

    The newspaper notes that introduction of refuelling satellites will extend a spacecraft’s life by 50% and save up to three billion rubles for each recharged spacecraft.

    In August, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that the Cosmos-2535 and Cosmos-2536 spacecraft, launched in July, were undergoing successful testing.

    Earlier, in July, a satellite network capable of zooming in on ships at sea and checking for oil spills in almost real time demonstrated its capabilities at an international event in Brussels.

    The European Data Relay System (EDRS) was showcased at the headquarters of the European External Action Service on 10 July.

    The “SpaceDataHighway” enables Earth-observation satellites to deliver information to users on the ground, accelerating response to emergency situations, while using lasers to speed up data collection from Earth-observation satellites.

     

    Related:

    Russia Launches Meridian Military Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Defence Ministry
    NASA and ESA Solar Satellite Unexpectedly Catches Sight of Alien Fleet, UFO Expert Claims
    Russia's Space Agency Postpones Launch of Second Arctic Weather Satellite
    Russian Military Satellite Put Into Intended Orbit Successfully - Defenсe Ministry
    Tags:
    European External Action Service (EEAS), European External Action Service, refueling, robots, robot, solar panels, satellite, satellite, Russia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse