Russian Instagram Influencer Body Found Stabbed, Stuffed In Suitcase – Report

Yekaterina Karaglanova, a 24-year old Russian Instagram influencer, was found dead with her body stuffed into a suitcase in her Moscow apartment, Russian media reports say, citing police.

The horrific discovery was made after Karaglanova’s parents, who could not reach her by phone for several days, contacted the landlord and entered the apartment, discovering her body inside the suitcase stabbed several times and her throat slit.

Investigators believe the murder was motivated by jealousy. The woman had recently begun a new relationship and was planning to celebrate her birthday in the Netherlands on 30 July. The suitcase, thought to be the only one she owned, was reportedly supposed to accompany her on the trip. Investigators believe the disturbing fashion in which the woman’s body was left could be a clue to who performed the murder.

CCTV footage revealed that an ex-boyfriend who visited Karaglanova and left the apartment after several hours has already left Russia, according to police. It is undisclosed whether the man is under investigation.

The women’s friends disclosed that she not only boasted admirers but also that people who harassed her.

“I can’t say anything for sure, but [Yekaterina] wrote me herself that someone is bothered by her private life. Someone definitely disliked her a lot,” a friend told the media. “She changed a lot recently; I’ve been messaged that she’s doing something she should not do.”

The young woman, who according to some bore a striking resemblance to 20th century cinema icon Audrey Hepburn, was studying in medical university to become a dermatologist, media reports say. She ran a travel blog and an Instagram account that had some 85,000 followers.