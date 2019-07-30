Netherlands Turns Down German Detective's MH17 Data After He Wanted it Make It Public - Letter

Earlier, Moscow called on the Dutch-led team investigating the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine to focus on an impartial analysis of available data. Malaysia's prime minister has called the team's latest claims a politically motivated witch hunt against Russia.

Dutch investigators refused to accept potentially groundbreaking new materials in the MH17 case from German private investigator Josef Resch, and did not account for these materials in their presentation on the case last month, Resch has said.

According to the investigator, his materials were rejected by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) after he asked to make the materials public.

Resch said his materials included important new information, including audio recordings about air traffic in the area on the day of the incident, recordings of the phone communications of Ukrainian servicemen, recordings related to Russian President Vladimir Putin's flight from Brazil to Moscow on the day of the crash, personal recordings of pilots about the incident, and other evidence.

None of this information was used in JIT's June presentation, which reiterated earlier claims about MH17 being 'downed by a Russian-made Buk missile.'

"Our highest possible security, if it can be guaranteed at all, can be ensured with a public statement, along with the disclosure of information to the JIT and the prosecutor," Resch insisted, saying he wants to see a public disclosure of his information out of fear for his life after receiving multiple death threats for his research.

The JIT has yet to to respond to Resch, while Dutch prosecutors wrote him a letter saying his offer would be "taken into consideration," but adding that his request to make the information public was "very unusual" and capable of "damaging" the probe. Prosecutors advised him to appeal to German prosecutors instead.

