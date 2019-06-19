International Investigative Team Unveils Latest Findings on the MH17 Plane Crash (VIDEO)

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam when it was downed in the skies over eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014. All 298 passengers, including 80 children, were killed.

International investigators are holding a press briefing in Amsterdam to present their latest findings on the MH17 case. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed in 2014. Team members represent the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine.

Investigators claim that the plane was allegedly downed by a Russian-made Buk missile. Russia, which was not allowed to take part in the investigation, has repeatedly denied its involvement in the crash and provided the JIT with evidence that the Boeing was hit by a Ukrainian Buk system. That data, however, was ignored by the investigators.

