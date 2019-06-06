Register
02:24 GMT +306 June 2019
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping

    Chinese President Notes Moscow-Beijing Ties as Example for Other Nations

    © Sputnik / Алексей Никольский Alexey Nikolskij
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that relations between Moscow and Beijing are entering a new era when their development will serve as a guarantor of peace on the planet, and that they may serve as a model for other states.

    "The Chinese-Russian relations entering the new era are based on strong mutual trust and strategic mutual support… and serve as a reliable guarantor of peace and stability on the planet. Our relations serve as a model for the formation of international relations of a new type and a community of humanity's single destiny", the Chinese leader said at a gala evening marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

    READ MORE: Russia, China Will Develop Practice of Payments in National Currencies — Putin

    According to Xi Jinping, Russian-Chinese relations are primarily characterized by strong political mutual trust and strong mutual support.

    "We should carefully preserve the mutual trust established between us", he said.

    The Chinese leader also believes that it is necessary to build up mutual support in matters affecting each other’s vital interests, to firmly keep the strategic direction of Chinese-Russian relations despite any kind of interference.

    July 4, 2017. From right: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Russia, China to Boost Energy, Agricultural Trade Due to US Trade War – Scholars
    He noted that the interaction between Beijing and Moscow is aimed at promoting the multipolarity of the world and democratizing international relations in favor of creating a more prosperous, stable and fair world.

    "Entering the new era, Chinese-Russian relations need to strengthen common interests of the two countries and expand points of contact", he said, specifying that this is about expanding all sorts of economic ties.

    For 70 years, whatever changes take place in Chinese-Russian relations, the friendship between the two peoples remains as firm as a rock, the Chinese leader stressed.

    "Let the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations be a new start for us on the path of jointly opening the wonderful future of the Chinese-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era!" Xi said.

    He said that he was very pleased to be at the Bolshoi Theater together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, because 70 years ago, Chairman Mao Zedong visited the Soviet Union for the first time, and the famous Bolshoi Theater witnessed the opening of a new page in the history of Chinese-Soviet friendship.

    READ MORE: US Defence Spending Bill Requires List of Academic Institutions in China, Russia

    Putin said he was confident in the benefits of Russian-Chinese cooperation for the world and is pleased with the level of development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

    "Now we are striving to work closely on the world stage in the interests of stability, global and regional security. Together, our countries make a great contribution to solving acute world problems. They oppose new challenges and threats, jointly advocate the formation of a new fair world order based on multipolarity, strict observance of international law, the UN Charter, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation", the Russian leader said.

    Chinese Navy's nuclear-powered submarine Long March 11 takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy
    © REUTERS / REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Analysts Suggest US Lacks Political Will for Nuclear Deal With China, Russia
    Russian-Chinese relations are at an unprecedented high level, Putin stressed.

    "Given their enormous potential, we are not going to stop at what we have achieved," the Russian president assured, recalling the statement adopted earlier in the day, which sets new, ambitious benchmarks for bilateral partnership.

    Speaking about economic cooperation, Putin noted the increase in trade and the fact that Russian-Chinese cooperation in the energy sector had become strategic in nature.

    On Wednesday evening, the Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir and the China National Traditional Orchestra gave a concert in the Bolshoi Theater performing Russian and Chinese songs.

    READ MORE: China Not Interested in Joining Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Talks — FM

