Putin and Xi Jinping Take Part in Joint Press Conference in Moscow (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet the press together on Wednesday in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow as part of a state visit. During the visit, Moscow and Beijing are expected to sign about 30 documents and will make a statement on strengthening strategic stability.

The Chinese president was slated to discuss energy issues, space, infrastructure, trade and economic relations between the countries, as well as a joint project to produce a wide-body aircraft and a heavy helicopter. They are also anticipated to have a chat on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Following the ceremony, Xi Jinping is expected to travel to Saint Petersburg to participate in the International Economic Forum.

