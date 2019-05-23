US Defence Spending Bill Requires List of Academic Institutions in China, Russia

"[The NDAA] requires the Secretary of Defense to develop a list of academic institutions in China and Russia associated with defense programs of those countries, in order to identify any university heavily engaged in military research as part of an effort to protect American national security academic researchers from undue influence and other security threats", the summary of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) released by the US Senate Armed Services Committee said.
The summary comes after six Republican senators introduced on 15 May a bill that would prohibit Chinese scientists with any ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from entering the United States.
The Senate Armed Services Committee passed their version of the NDAA on Wednesday in a closed-door 25-2 vote, sending the legislation to the full Senate. The House of Representatives is expected to finalise its own version of the NDAA. The two versions of the measure must be reconciled and approved by both chambers of Congress.
