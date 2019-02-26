‘Are You Mad?’ WATCH Russian With Knife in His Back Walking ‘For a Smoke’

The 34-year-old reportedly remains in “stable condition” after undergoing surgery in a hospital in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

A video of a young man with a knife plunged deep into his back, walking through a Russian hospital's accident and emergency department has emerged on social networks.

The footage shows the man slowly stumbling out of the hospital wearing only his underwear as a female nurse is heard asking him, “Vladimir, are you mad? How far are you going? 'It is winter outside. Come back.”

The man, who answers her that he just wants to have a smoke, only comes back after a male doctor warns him that he is “going to die now”.

Media quoted local health officials as saying that the 34-year-old man had been admitted to a district hospital in the city of Zelenodolsk in Tatarstan, Russia on Monday after he was allegedly wounded in a “drunken fight”.

Right now, he remains in “stable condition” after undergoing surgery.