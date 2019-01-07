Only US Representatives Visited Whelan Detained for Espionage in Russia - Moscow

"[Whelan] was only visited by the US representatives. The US party has not approached us with this matter any more… The rest have asked to grant permission to visit [him] under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," Zakharova indicated when asked about the possibility of visiting Whelan by representatives of other two countries.
Apart from the US citizenship, Whelan also has British and Irish citizenships.
"If the detainee wants these visits, they will be organized at a mutually convenient date," Zakharova indicated.
According to FSB, Whelan had been detained "during a spy action in Moscow," the security service offered few other details on the case. On Thursday, a local court remanded him in custody.
