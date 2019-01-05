No Talks About Possible Swap of Detained US Citizen As No Charges Brought So Far

Speaking about the situation around Whelan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there were no talks about a possible swap of the detained US national as no charges against him have been brought so far.
"The situation around Mister Whelan is very serious. As we understand, he has arrived to Russia to carry out spying activities in violation of the Russian legislation. So it is irrelevant, counterproductive and unreasonable from the political point of view to discuss any swap at this stage," Ryabkov added.
Alleging that Whelan had been detained "during a spy action in Moscow," the FSB offered few other details on the case. On Thursday, a local court remanded him in custody.
