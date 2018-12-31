Russia's FSB Detains US Citizen in Moscow During Spy Action

A criminal case under the article "espionage" has been initiated against an American citizen, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers detained US citizen Paul Whelan in the Russian capital during a spy action, the FSB's press service said on Monday.

"On December 28, a US citizen Paul Whelan was detained by officers from the Russian Federal Security Service during a spy action in Moscow", the press office said.

An investigation is ongoing, it added. The Russian service has not shared any other details on the matter.

The article, according to which a criminal case was initiated, provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.

