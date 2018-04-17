Russian Banks Able to Absorb Credit Losses From Latest US Sanctions - Fitch

"Fitch-rated Russian banks appear able to absorb potential credit losses from their exposure to individuals and companies targeted by US sanctions announced on 6 April. Most rated banks do not have material exposure. … We, therefore, do not expect any immediate rating impact," the release said.
Fitch Ratings pointed out in the release that if Russian financial institutions continue to conduct business with the sanctioned individuals and entities, they will face possible punitive measures from the US government.
Russian banks will find it challenging to sell or unwind their Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Person exposures without government support, Fitch added.
READ MORE: Moscow Taking Measures to Prepare Economy for Harshest US Sanctions — Reports
The sanctions block the affected companies’ ability to conduct business in US dollars — the standard currency in commodities trading and the main currency in international trading.
All comments
Show new comments (0)