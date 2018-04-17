Register
    People visit Zaryadye Nature-Landscape Park in Moscow, Russia. Background from left: Spasskaya (Savior) Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and domes of Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat Cathedral (St. Basil's Cathedral)

    Moscow Taking Measures to Prepare Economy for Harshest US Sanctions - Reports

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian leadership has not ruled out the possibility that Washington may take a hard line on new anti-Russia sanctions to inflict the maximum amount of harm on the country’s economy and is considering safeguard measures to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, a Russian news outlet reported, citing government sources.

    Moscow believes that sanctions on sovereign debt and Russia's removal from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system would be the toughest possible measures that the United States could take, Russia's RBC media holding reported, citing two Russian government sources.

    As a safeguard, the Russian authorities are mulling the establishment of a special bank that will be used for acquiring Russian state debt and the adoption of measures that will enable confidentiality with regard to names of debt holders, according to one of the sources.

    Moscow Kremlin
    US Shows 'Undisguised' Economic Aggression Toward Russia - Moscow on Sanctions
    The Kremlin is concerned that Russia's disconnection from the SWIFT system could lead to the collapse of the national banking system and suspension of external transactions, particularly with regard to gas deliveries, another government source noted. Under such a scenario, Moscow has considered engaging the so-called bridge financing companies, which would facilitate external transactions, the source clarified.

    Another sensitive measure could be further sanctions against Russia's leading banks, Sberbank and VTB Bank, a source close to the Kremlin told the news outlet.

    READ MORE: Trump Orders Postponing Introduction of New Anti-Russian Sanctions — Reports

    President Donald Trump waves as he leaves South Lawn following a ceremony to honor the 2017 NCAA football national champion, the Alabama Crimson Tide at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018
    Trump Still Willing to Meet Putin Despite Rising US-Russia Tension - White House
    Since 2014, both banks have faced restrictions on access to international financial markets as a result of US sanctions following the events in Ukraine. However, a possible ban on opening correspondent accounts in the United States or inclusion in the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list are seen as harsher restrictions that would pull the plug on the banks’ international operations, the source added.

    In early April, Washington unveiled new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged global destabilization efforts. Among the individuals and entities affected by the sanctions were several businessmen and companies controlled by them, as well as a number of high-ranking officials. On Sunday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that President Donald Trump's administration planned to roll out new sanctions on Monday. The Washington Post reported later that Trump had not yet given final authorization to implement a new round of sanctions against Russia.

