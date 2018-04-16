Register
22:19 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump Orders Postponing Introduction of New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (61)
    6114

    On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Washington is considering new anti-Russia sanctions in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma, but added that no decision had been made.

    According to The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources in the US administration, President Donald Trump has ordered to postpone the introduction of new sanctions after a comprehensive discussion with his aides. 

    The future punitive measures against Moscow were announced by US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday, who said Washington was readying to sanction Moscow for supporting the Syrian government.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May Theresa May speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    UK PM May: We Acted in Syria Over National Interest, Not Just Following Trump (WATCH LIVE)
    She said that the restrictions would hit the companies that are allegedly "dealing with equipment related to Assad and any chemical weapons use."

    According to sources, Trump was "upset" that the sanctions were presented, as he "was not yet comfortable executing them."

    A senior administration official also said the sanctions had been developed as part of a comprehensive plan for potential military and economic measures that Trump could take against Damascus and Moscow.

    The US, along with other Western states, has accused the Syrian government of an attack in Douma earlier in the month and slammed Moscow and Tehran for backing Damascus. In response to the alleged incident, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France launched strikes against a number of targets in Syria on Saturday.

    READ MORE: During Syrian Conflict, Media "Cropped Images to Suit UK Regime" — Activist

    Russia has said that representatives of its military visited the place of the alleged chemical attack and questioned local doctors, who said they had not received individuals with symptoms of chemical poisoning.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (61)

    Related:

    WATCH Ex-Pink Floyd Member Slams Syria's White Helmets as 'Terrorist Propaganda'
    Russian S-300 in Syria Will Curb Israel From Operating Against Iran - Researcher
    People Wouldn't Go Back to Syria If They Were 'Persecuted' as Media Claim - MP
    Tags:
    sanctions, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse