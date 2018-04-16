Trump Orders Postponing Introduction of New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Reports

On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Washington is considering new anti-Russia sanctions in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma, but added that no decision had been made.

According to The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources in the US administration, President Donald Trump has ordered to postpone the introduction of new sanctions after a comprehensive discussion with his aides.

The future punitive measures against Moscow were announced by US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday, who said Washington was readying to sanction Moscow for supporting the Syrian government.

She said that the restrictions would hit the companies that are allegedly "dealing with equipment related to Assad and any chemical weapons use."

According to sources, Trump was "upset" that the sanctions were presented, as he "was not yet comfortable executing them."

A senior administration official also said the sanctions had been developed as part of a comprehensive plan for potential military and economic measures that Trump could take against Damascus and Moscow.

The US, along with other Western states, has accused the Syrian government of an attack in Douma earlier in the month and slammed Moscow and Tehran for backing Damascus. In response to the alleged incident, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France launched strikes against a number of targets in Syria on Saturday.

READ MORE: During Syrian Conflict, Media "Cropped Images to Suit UK Regime" — Activist

Russia has said that representatives of its military visited the place of the alleged chemical attack and questioned local doctors, who said they had not received individuals with symptoms of chemical poisoning.