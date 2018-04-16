Moscow Considers New US Sanctions Illegal International Economic Takeover

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has told CBS that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over Moscow's support of the Syrian government, adding that the measures would be announced on Monday, April 16.

"We are convinced… that there are a number of sanctions and an undisguised attempt to engage in unfair competition, hiding behind some other considerations, attempts to squeeze out competitors, in this case, Russian companies, from international markets. Of course, this cannot have any relation and cannot be accepted in any way by considerations related to the situation in Syria, or any other country in the world. There is nothing like this, I would say, international economic raiding," Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, Russian authorities are continuing to work to ensure the stability of the economic situation in connection with the imposition of US sanctions.

"Any of our actions in this case [within the framework of the response to anti-Russian sanctions] will be carried out solely on the basis of our own interests, the interests of the Russian Federation," Dmitry Peskov stated.

US-led Strikes on Syria

The Kremlin said it still hopes for a dialogue with Washington despite the US-led strikes on Syria last week.

"We hope that, when our American colleagues solve their internal issues, some kind of communication will begin despite all the damage to (our) bilateral relations currently imposed by Washington," Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia considers the recent attack on Syria to be aggression and violation of international law, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we all witnessed another violation of international law, regular aggression by a number of countries against the sovereign Syrian Arab Republic. You know Russia's position, which was clearly and unequivocally formulated in the statement by the head of the Russian state," Peskov told reporters.

No Discussions of Possible Putin-Trump Summit

There are no discussions of a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin hopes that Moscow and Washington will resume communication despite all the damage caused to bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the moment, there is no discussion of a possible meeting of the presidents, as they have said themselves during their latest phone talks. We hope that after a time being when our US colleagues will settle their internal issues, some kind of communication will begin despite all the damage to bilateral relations caused by Washington," Peskov told reporters.

