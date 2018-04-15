Russian Transport Ministry Working on Response Measures to US Sanctions

"I will not announce anything, we are working on that," Sokolov told reporters answering the question about Russia's measures in the transport sector, which can be taken in response to US sanctions.
A bill outlining Russia's response to US sanctions, was submitted on April 13 to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, by the factions' heads and speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The document stipulates a ban on imports of US agricultural, alcoholic, tobacco products and medical drugs. It also implies the suspension of cooperation between Russia and the United States in nuclear energy, aircraft manufacturing and supplies of rocket engines.
