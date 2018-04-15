Russian Transport Ministry Working on Response Measures to US Sanctions

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russia is working on measures in response to US sanctions in the sphere of transport, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said.

"I will not announce anything, we are working on that," Sokolov told reporters answering the question about Russia's measures in the transport sector, which can be taken in response to US sanctions.

© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn Russia Might Stop Supplying Titanium to US in Response to Sanctions - Lawmaker

On April 6, the US Treasury Department added 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's alleged "malign activity" around the world. Russian officials designated by the US Treasury Department include, among others Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and entrepreneurs Oleg Deripaska, Suleyman Kerimov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.

A bill outlining Russia's response to US sanctions, was submitted on April 13 to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, by the factions' heads and speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The document stipulates a ban on imports of US agricultural, alcoholic, tobacco products and medical drugs. It also implies the suspension of cooperation between Russia and the United States in nuclear energy, aircraft manufacturing and supplies of rocket engines.