09:18 GMT +310 April 2018
    Art objects installed on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final Draw

    Russian Embassy: Mundial Organizers Expect Huge Influx of US Soccer Fans

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US citizens will be the largest group of foreign soccer fans at the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup despite the anti-Russia warnings, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement.

    "Somebody in Washington was frightened to see the statistics of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2018 to take place in Russia. According to FIFA, at the beginning of April 16,462 tickets had been purchased by American sports fans. They will constitute the biggest foreign fan group," the embassy said in a Monday statement published on its Facebook account.

    On Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported that a senior White House official had said that the football fans from the United States should "think twice" about attending the forthcoming sports event in Russia because of the ongoing diplomatic crisis and alleged terrorist threat during the FIFA World Cup.

    Bike
    CC0
    Egyptian Traveler Takes Bike Trip to Russia Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
    The embassy added that the Russian side was pleased by the fact that US nationals were expressing interest in visiting Russia amid the existing anti-Russia media campaign.

    "This cannot but make us happy. Despite the active anti-Russia campaign in the leading American media, and maybe because of it, the interest for our country is growing. Americans wish to see with their own eyes what it really happening in Russia," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

    Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

    Tags:
    fans, World Cup 2018, soccer, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian embassy in US, United States, Russia
