Over 100,000 FIFA World Cup Tickets Bought by South Koreans

SARATOV (Sputnik) - South Koreans have already purchased about 100,500 tickets for the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia and are going to buy more, Consul General of the South Korean Embassy in Russia Kim Sae-woong said Friday.

"As far as I know, about 100,500 tickets have been bought by South Korean citizens to attend the [2018 World Cup] matches. I think this number is going to increase," the Consul General told journalists during his visit to Saratov, 450 miles south-east of Moscow.

The final phase of ticket sales for the World Cup in Russia will begin on April 18 on the FIFA website. This phase will last until the end of the competition and will be the last opportunity for fans to purchase tickets online in real time and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.