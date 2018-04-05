St Petersburg to Offer 10 New Sightseeing Routes During FIFA World Cup

“St. Petersburg’s Committee for Tourism Development and the city’s Tourist and Information Bureau have developed ten new tourist routes specifically for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The new routes will be interesting for football fans and their families, as well as for all tourists who will visit St. Petersburg in the summer of 2018,” Rosturism said in a statement.
Some of the routes, such as “St. Petersburg for football fans” and “What to see in three hours before the game,” will take the tourists on a guided bus tour and end near transportation hubs to reach the St. Petersburg Stadium, the statement said.
“I am sure that St. Petersburg’s visitors will get a lot of positive emotions and experience from the tours that will show the city from a new perspective,” Rosturism head Oleg Safonov said, as quoted in the statement.
Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history from June 14 to July 15, with St. Petersburg being one of the 11 cities hosting the games of the tournament.
