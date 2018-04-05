Register
05 April 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
2018 FIFA World Cup emblem installed in St Petersburg

St Petersburg to Offer 10 New Sightseeing Routes During FIFA World Cup

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
Saint Petersburg
ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Ten new routes around St. Petersburg will be available for World Cup fans and other tourists planning to visit Russia’s second-largest city this summer, Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturism) said Thursday.

“St. Petersburg’s Committee for Tourism Development and the city’s Tourist and Information Bureau have developed ten new tourist routes specifically for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The new routes will be interesting for football fans and their families, as well as for all tourists who will visit St. Petersburg in the summer of 2018,” Rosturism said in a statement.

Some of the routes, such as “St. Petersburg for football fans” and “What to see in three hours before the game,” will take the tourists on a guided bus tour and end near transportation hubs to reach the St. Petersburg Stadium, the statement said.

Total of 6,000 Volunteers to Work in Moscow During FIFA World Cup

Samara Arena in Samara, a venue for the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches
© Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
Construction of FIFA World Cup Arena in Samara to End by April 25 – Deputy PM
Other routes include a guided tour with a visit to the Hermitage Museum, a rooftop tour and a gastronomic tour, as well as a water route, a tour for children and a night tour to see the drawing of bridges across the Neva River, Rosturism added.

“I am sure that St. Petersburg’s visitors will get a lot of positive emotions and experience from the tours that will show the city from a new perspective,” Rosturism head Oleg Safonov said, as quoted in the statement.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history from June 14 to July 15, with St. Petersburg being one of the 11 cities hosting the games of the tournament.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Saint Petersburg
