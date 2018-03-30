Over 700 People Evacuated From Siberian Mall Due to Fire – Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 700 people were evacuated from the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo after the fire erupted, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the measures that were taken, 700 people were evacuated from the building, over 20 people were saved with the use of aerial ladders, elevating platforms and firefighting equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to determine who was to blame for the tragedy in order to make decisions on the personnel.

Earlier, district court in the Russian city of Kemerovo has ordered an arrest of five people over the deadly blaze in shopping mall.

In Kemerovo Region, a three-day mourning period was declared from Tuesday through Thursday. People in other countries have honored the memory of the victims as well.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 64 people, including 41 children, were killed in the blaze. The fire began on the top floor of the shopping mall, when the center was packed with visitors, including many children.