Putin Speaks on Kemerovo Tragedy: Spreading Fake News Around It 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that attempts to fuel animosity and to spread panic over the Kemerovo tragedy by circulating false reports in social networks are unacceptable.

"We see that, unfortunately, false reports are being disseminated through social networks, including from abroad, in order to spread panic… and fuel animosity among people," Putin said at a meeting with the head of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin and Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova to discuss the measures taken to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy and to investigate its causes.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 64 people, including many children, were killed in the tragic incident. The Kemerovo Region declared a three-day mourning period, while Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring Wednesday a day of national mourning.

Meanwhile, a court in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Wednesday arrested Nadezhda Suddenok, the manager of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo, where 64 people died in a huge fire, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a courtroom.

"To order a detention of Suddenok for one month and 29 days until May 25," a judge said.

The defendant said she would appeal the ruling.

The court is now expected to issue rulings for other defendants in the case, including a technical director of a company that owns the shopping mall and a security guard, who, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, turned off the public address system in the shopping center.