Russia's Newest Air Defense Missile System Bagulnik Successfully Tested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newest air defense missile system Bagulnik, developed by Russia’s High Precision Systems manufacturer (Rostec state corporation's subsidiary), have been successfully tested, the Rostec press service said Friday.

“In 2017, official tests of the newest air defense missile system Bagulnik were successfully completed. The next stage is the introduction of the complex," the press release read.

No further details regarding characteristics of the air defense system have been provided.

