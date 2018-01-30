Register
30 January 2018
    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo

    'Road to Nowhere': Russian Ambassador to US Sees no Intimidation Over Sanctions

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Russia
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Monday, a US State Department official told Sputnik that starting January 29 the United States can begin imposing sanctions on foreign companies under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for significant transactions with the Russian defense or intelligence sector.

    Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the anti-Russian sanctions are a "road to nowhere," as Moscow will not be intimidated by restrictive measures.

    "We are trying to explain that the sanctions are a road to nowhere… We will not be intimidated by the sanctions," Antonov told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

    Jon Huntsman (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Huntsman Sees Nothing New in US 'Kremlin Report' on Sanctions Against Russia
    However, the State Department representative also told Sputnik that the sanctions are designed to impose a "cost" upon Russia.

    "By deterring countries from acquiring Russian military and intelligence equipment we are denying Russia the proceeds from those sales, which it would use to continue its international campaign of malign influence and destabilization," the State Department official stressed earlier.

    Last week, the United States imposed sanctions against 21 individuals and 12 entities over their alleged involvement in the situation in Ukraine. Designated individuals, in particular, include Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Andrey Cherezov and Evgeniy Grabchak, the head of the ministry's Department of Operational Control and Management in Electric Power Industry.

    Russian Energy Minister Aleksander Novak said earlier that the US sanctions imposed against ministry officials were illegal and that he was awaiting an official explanation from Washington.

