09:20 GMT +330 January 2018
    View of the Moscow Kremlin

    US Includes Russian PM Medvedev, FM Lavrov, Other Top Figures in 'Kremlin List'

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    US
    307

    The Kremlin has described the list as an attempt to interfere in the upcoming 2018 Russian presidential election.

    The US Treasury Department has released a list, comprising 114 Russian politicians and 96 businessmen, who may face sanctions.

    Most senior officials of the Russian presidential administration have been added to the so-called "Kremlin Report," that could pave way for more anti-Russia sanctions, the document, released on Monday, reads. The list includes a number of high-ranking Russian officials, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 until 2012.

    READ MORE: Moscow: US 'Kremlin Report' is Attempt to Interfere in Russian Presidential Vote

    First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Deputy Prime Ministers Vitaly Mutko, Dmitry Rogozin, Arkady Dvorkovich, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Energy Minister Aleksander Novak, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Transport Minister, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov and 17 more senior cabinet members are included in the document.

    The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has also been included in the so-called Kremlin report. It also includes the Russian Defense, Economic Development, Energy, Finance, Industry and Interior Ministries. The head of Russia's leading bank Sberbank, German Gref, is also in the newly released list.

    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    'Road to Nowhere': Russian Ambassador to US Sees no Intimidation Over Sanctions
    According to the document, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, his first Deputies Alexei Gromov and Sergei Kiriyenko, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Presidential aides Vladislav Surkov, Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Kozhin and Andrei Fursenko, as well as 35 other senior officials of the presidential administration are included in the document.

    The US Treasury has included Russian businessman Abramovich, Abramov, Alekperov, Deripaska, Friman, Kaspersky and Lisin in the list.

    According to the document, the inclusion in the "Kremlin report" isn't constituting the determination of entities, individuals as ones meeting criteria of any sanctions program.

    READ MORE: US State Department: CAATSA Working, No Need for New Sanctions Against Russia

    On the eve of the list's release, the Kremlin has slammed it as an attempt to interfere in the upcoming 2018 Russian presidential election. According to Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, the anti-Russian sanctions are a "road to nowhere," as Moscow will not be intimidated by restrictive measures.

    Earlier in the day, the US State Department informed Congress that additional sanctions are not needed to be imposed at this time. The report is required by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was passed by the US Congress last summer and signed into law by Trump on August 2, 2017.

