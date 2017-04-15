Colored Eggs and Easter Cakes: How Russians Celebrate Easter

1. Easter is always celebrated on a Sunday to remind everyone that it was on Sunday that Jesus Christ had risen.

2. All Russians color eggs a few days before Easter. This is a very old custom in Russia. Eggs are painted in different ways, and some of them look like real works of art.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad Holy Fire Descends in Jerusalem as Christians Preparing to Celebrate Easter

3. People in Russia always bake delicious Easter cakes and cook a special Easter dessert made of curd or cream. All meals are taken to the church for consecration and then are given to each other as small presents.

4. Everyone greets each other with the words "Christ has risen!" and "Truly, he has risen."

5. The favorite Easter game in Russia is "clinking" eggs with each other. You should strike the opponent's egg with the blunt or sharp end of your egg. The winner is the one whose egg does not crack.

6. Children are very fond of looking for eggs in the house or in the garden, although in Russia there is no legend about the Easter Bunny.