Colored Eggs and Easter Cakes: How Russians Celebrate Easter

1. Easter is always celebrated on a Sunday to remind everyone that it was on Sunday that Jesus Christ had risen.
2. All Russians color eggs a few days before Easter. This is a very old custom in Russia. Eggs are painted in different ways, and some of them look like real works of art.
4. Everyone greets each other with the words "Christ has risen!" and "Truly, he has risen."
5. The favorite Easter game in Russia is "clinking" eggs with each other. You should strike the opponent's egg with the blunt or sharp end of your egg. The winner is the one whose egg does not crack.
6. Children are very fond of looking for eggs in the house or in the garden, although in Russia there is no legend about the Easter Bunny.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I grew up in Canada and since my Grandmother was Eastern Ukranian and spoke Russian and Followed the Russian Orthodox faith we had the same traditions.
Mystic-One
Christ has Risen!