Wisconsin Looking Into Threats of Easter Sunday Violence Against Local Churches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jakubowski is suspected of having robbed a gun shop in Janesville, Wisconsin last Tuesday and of having sent an anti-government manifesto to US President Donald Trump.
"We received a letter from an individual purporting to be Joseph Jakubowski," Lieutenant Phillip Carini from Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said, as quoted by the Fox News broadcaster's Wisconsin branch.
The US media published what appears to be a 161-page manifesto drawn up by Jakubowski and which slams the existing system, calling it "slavery."
According to the media, the FBI and the Secret Service are analyzing the manifesto.
All comments
Show new comments (0)