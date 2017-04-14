Wisconsin Looking Into Threats of Easter Sunday Violence Against Local Churches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jakubowski is suspected of having robbed a gun shop in Janesville, Wisconsin last Tuesday and of having sent an anti-government manifesto to US President Donald Trump.

"We received a letter from an individual purporting to be Joseph Jakubowski," Lieutenant Phillip Carini from Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said, as quoted by the Fox News broadcaster's Wisconsin branch.

According to the outlet, the police asked local residents to stay vigilant and are working with churches in the Sussex area to reinforce security on Easter Sunday. The local law enforcement is collaborating with federal and state colleagues.

The US media published what appears to be a 161-page manifesto drawn up by Jakubowski and which slams the existing system, calling it "slavery."

According to the media, the FBI and the Secret Service are analyzing the manifesto.