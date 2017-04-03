Trump: Explosion in Russia's St. Petersburg Metro 'Absolutely Terrible Thing'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, a blast occurred in a St. Petersburg metro station.
"Terrible. Terrible thing. Happening all over the world. Absolutely a terrible thing," Trump stated.
According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, the explosion killed 10 people and injured 37 others who have meanwhile been hospitalized.
The Russian authorities announced they have opened a terrorist case with respect to the explosion.
Well, no idea where President Trump said this, but, if true, he would better fire his (his) Nikki Haley and right away. Her inflamatory rhetoric against Russia at the United Nations for all the world to see, do bring fruits, bad ones, for sure.

He sent condolences? In Twister?
elsa.zardini
cast235
That's for RUSSIA to see who it's "PARTNERS" ARE. It was U.S , U.K that begin the reigns of terror in the modern world.
South America, who used terror? U.S , over the Panama canal. Colombia to scare out business and tourism.
Venezuela, to get the resources.
BRAZIL same cause.
Afghanistan, Mujahedin.
Egypt, the Brotherhood.
Libya, more terror cells.
Syria, FSA, AL Qaeda, Al Nusra etc. IS was born with U.S , E.U NATO training sponsorship.
to topple ASSAD.
Dagestan to topple Russian gov and SPLIT Russia further. Chechnya, U.S , U.K, E.U, NATO so they join the right choice. E.U NATO after.
The list goes on and on. All sponsored by the same. U.S, U.K, France , Germany, NATO , E.U.
No matter where you go all terror comes from same EVIL STATES.
Israel plays a JR role. But still in.
Russia MUST get rough.
First tighten security and counter spy. Russia can do it easily.
With same resources. Perhaps is time Russia get tighter. Israel MUST be curbed, spyi8ng inside Russia. When Russia finally curb this, terror will be much easier to stop on it's tracks.
IF it was Ukraine. JUST get in and attack Ukraine. And KICK those MANURE RADICALS OUT.
IF it was terrorists. Time for OPERATION STORM!!! Send the boys in an incursions and kill them ALL. Not bombing unless is explosives placed at HQ.
Leave a message. FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE.