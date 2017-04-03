Trump: Explosion in Russia's St. Petersburg Metro 'Absolutely Terrible Thing'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, a blast occurred in a St. Petersburg metro station.

"Terrible. Terrible thing. Happening all over the world. Absolutely a terrible thing," Trump stated.

According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, the explosion killed 10 people and injured 37 others who have meanwhile been hospitalized.

The Russian authorities announced they have opened a terrorist case with respect to the explosion.