Blast in St.Pete Metro Occurred as the Train Moved Between Stations

Homemade Explosive Device Defused in St Petersburg Metro After Deadly Blast

According to the preliminary data, the explosive device was installed in one of the train carriage.

The decision of the train's driver not to stop train during the blast possibly helped to prevent more victims, according to the Investigative committee's statement.

An explosion took place in St. Petersburg underground at around 3 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT], killing at least 10 and injuring over 20 people, according to the Russian anti-terrorism committee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of victims. The president also said that terrorist attack considered as one of the possible causes of the explosion.