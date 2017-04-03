Blast in St.Pete Metro Occurred as the Train Moved Between Stations

The decision of the train's driver not to stop train during the blast possibly helped to prevent more victims, according to the Investigative committee's statement.
An explosion took place in St. Petersburg underground at around 3 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT], killing at least 10 and injuring over 20 people, according to the Russian anti-terrorism committee.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of victims. The president also said that terrorist attack considered as one of the possible causes of the explosion.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My condolences and blessings go out to the families of the victims. Godspeed to the FSB as they valiantly pursue the perpetrators of this profanation of all that is true and just. May their execution of justice be swift and sure. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Putin, you should put him in public place and give him to the entire Russian nation to deal with him.
