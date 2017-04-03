Russia Launches Terrorist Act Case After St Petersburg Subway Blast

"Despite the fact that the criminal case has been launched under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act), the investigators will probe other potential causes of the incident," spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, at least 10 people were killed and 37 others injured in the blast in St. Petersburg metro earlier on Monday.

St.Petersburg authorities declared a three-day mourning in the city starting from Tuesday after the metro explosion.

Follow Sputnik for updates regarding the blast.