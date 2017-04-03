Blast Hits Saint Petersburg Metro

The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations. At least 10 people were killed. Sennaya Ploschad is engulfed by smoke. Emergency services have been sent to the scene.

В Петербурге на синей ветке прогремел взрыв в вагоне — последние новости этого часа https://t.co/FXtsblv0uS — Life | Новости (@lifenews_ru) 3 апреля 2017 г.

​"There was an explosion in one of the cars. There are injured and victims," a municipal law enforcement source told Sputnik.

Children are among the injured.

At lest one of the explosive devices contained destructive agents.

People are being evacuated. Seven stations of the metro's blue line were shut.

"The entrance and exit to Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations are closed, the trains are running without stopping. There is an evacuation of passengers," the metro said in a statement.

