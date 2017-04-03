Blast Hits Saint Petersburg Metro

The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations. At least 10 people were killed. Sennaya Ploschad is engulfed by smoke. Emergency services have been sent to the scene.
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) 3 апреля 2017 г.
МОЛНИЯ!— МОЛНИЯ⚡️ (@molniatv) 3 апреля 2017 г.
Взрыв произошел на станции метро "Технологический институт" Санкт-Петербурге pic.twitter.com/JAUAWumNR0
В Петербурге на синей ветке прогремел взрыв в вагоне — последние новости этого часа https://t.co/FXtsblv0uS— Life | Новости (@lifenews_ru) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"There was an explosion in one of the cars. There are injured and victims," a municipal law enforcement source told Sputnik.
Children are among the injured.
At lest one of the explosive devices contained destructive agents.
На станции метро Технологический институт взорвали вагон. Будьте осторожны.#технологический институт#спб#метро #взрыв pic.twitter.com/KaSwLhm4tK— Человек из интернета (@trusy_gebbelsa) 3 апреля 2017 г.
People are being evacuated. Seven stations of the metro's blue line were shut.
"The entrance and exit to Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations are closed, the trains are running without stopping. There is an evacuation of passengers," the metro said in a statement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My sympathy and prayers go to the victims. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete May God be with them. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Follow the trail from the US embassy to their local clients. Cowardly attacks like these is totally in line with what the US has been threatening Russia with so far only that they have gone from 5-6 diplomats and people close to the Kremlin killed or "heart attacked" in just 4 months time, to ordinary Russian citizens in Russia and they have done it before, Beslan f.ex. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Weren't the leaders of Belarus and Russia supposed to meet today in this city? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Putin, they hit you in your own city, that is why please finish Syria as fast as possible and do not negotiate with the devil, you one time said that the first one who hits when their is a fight, is the winner. Mr Putin please go ahead and hit the Americans inside Syria, the ball is in your hand. Hope only injured people and no one dead, Russia is the bigger and Russia will be the winner. Great Nation and great people. Davai Russia.
John Twining
sophm0e38
However the US is responsible, it (their allies) has been funding Islamic mercenaries to attack Russia for decades.
Mikhas
This is what happens when an "empire" on decline is runned by the war party, Pentagram and CIA .
goldcamshaft
That foreign power across the pond wants to show that it can bring the fight to your doorstep - showing two birds with one blast. However, there is something called a boomerang which is credited to the native of Australia and works really well.
mounir.assi