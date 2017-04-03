Register
03 April 2017
    Sign of the St. Petersburg subway

    Blast Hits Saint Petersburg Metro

    Russia
    A twin blast has hit the Saint Petersburg metro on Monday.

    The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations. At least 10 people were killed. Sennaya Ploschad is engulfed by smoke. Emergency services have been sent to the scene.

    ​"There was an explosion in one of the cars. There are injured and victims," a municipal law enforcement source told Sputnik.

    Children are among the injured.

     

     

    At lest one of the explosive devices contained destructive agents.

    People are being evacuated. Seven stations of the metro's blue line were shut.

    "The entrance and exit to Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations are closed, the trains are running without stopping. There is an evacuation of passengers," the metro said in a statement.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

      John Twining
      My sympathy and prayers go to the victims.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      May God be with them.

      However the US is responsible, it (their allies) has been funding Islamic mercenaries to attack Russia for decades.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Follow the trail from the US embassy to their local clients. Cowardly attacks like these is totally in line with what the US has been threatening Russia with so far only that they have gone from 5-6 diplomats and people close to the Kremlin killed or "heart attacked" in just 4 months time, to ordinary Russian citizens in Russia and they have done it before, Beslan f.ex.

      This is what happens when an "empire" on decline is runned by the war party, Pentagram and CIA .
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Weren't the leaders of Belarus and Russia supposed to meet today in this city?
      That foreign power across the pond wants to show that it can bring the fight to your doorstep - showing two birds with one blast. However, there is something called a boomerang which is credited to the native of Australia and works really well.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      Mr Putin, they hit you in your own city, that is why please finish Syria as fast as possible and do not negotiate with the devil, you one time said that the first one who hits when their is a fight, is the winner. Mr Putin please go ahead and hit the Americans inside Syria, the ball is in your hand. Hope only injured people and no one dead, Russia is the bigger and Russia will be the winner. Great Nation and great people. Davai Russia.
