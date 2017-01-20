Four Chinese Try to Smuggle 4,600 Sea Cucumbers Tied to Their Bodies (VIDEO)

Some people consider sea cucumbers to be exceptionally ugly animals. However, some Asians consider the sea-dwelling echinoderms a delicacy; they are in great demand at Chinese fish markets and their prices are always high.

© Wikipedia/ L. Shyamal Indian Police Busts East Asian Turtle Smuggling Racket

Four Chinese nationals were detained at Russian-Chinese border checkpoint in Primorsky Krai as they were drawing up departure documents. During a body search, customs inspectors found and seized 13 kg of dried sea cucumbers. The smugglers had tied packets with sea cucumbers to their bodies with adhesive tape; the insoles of their shoes consisted of sea cucumbers as well. The border guards counted more than 4,600 dried sea cucumbers.

"The estimated cost of the damage done to aquatic biological resources exceeds 280,000 rubles (about $4,700),” the Border Service of Russia's FSB (Federal Security Service) reported.

The police have initiated administrative proceedings against the four Chinese nationals.

Cases of sea cucumber smuggling by the Chinese are not unusual on the Russian-Chinese border. Here’s a video of the detention of a Chinese national who tried to smuggle sea cucumbers through a checkpoint in Russian Ussuri Krai in December 2016. He used the very same trick, tying packets to his body.

