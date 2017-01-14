Register
15:10 GMT +314 January 2017
    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems

    Don't Even Try It: Crimea Protected by Russia's Newest Missile Defense System

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russia
    0 911130

    Russia's advanced S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems have been put on combat alert in Crimea, according to RT.

    Russia deploys S-400 air defense missile system in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Triumph in the Sky: Russia Blankets Syria With S-300, S-400 Air Defense Network
    RT reported that Russia's advanced S-400 Triumf mobile surface-to-air missile systems have been put on combat alert in Crimea.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system can engage all types of aerial targets including aircraft, drones and ballistic and cruise missiles within a range of up to 400 kilometers (250 miles), at an altitude of nearly 30 kilometers (19 miles).

    The system is fitted with radar that is capable of tracking up to 300 targets within a range of more than 595 kilometers (370 miles).

    The launchers of the S-400 air defense missile system which entered service at the Russian Aerospace Forces air defense unit in the Moscow Region. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The launchers of the S-400 air defense missile system which entered service at the Russian Aerospace Forces air defense unit in the Moscow Region. (File)

    The S-400 entered service in 2007 and since then, its units have been deployed around Moscow and elsewhere in Russia.

    The system being put on combat alert in Crimea came after a number of incidents involving the United States and Ukraine last year.

    During the Caucasus-2016 drills on September 8, three US reconnaissance aircraft approached Crimea's southern border. Also, the US reconnaissance plane RC-135  took off from a Greek airbase and flew 70 kilometers, to the Russian city of Sevastopol.

    S-300VM Antei-2500 air defense system
    © Wikipedia/ Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Russian S-300 and S-400 Will Prevent Washington From 'Turning Syria Into Yemen'
    Additionally, Russian air defense forces were repeatedly on alert last fall due to the flybys of US P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft patrols.

    On January 13, 2016 Ukraine's air defense units held exercises in the Kherson region which borders Crimea, something that prompted Russia to put Crimean air defense forces on full combat alert.

    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)
    © Sputnik/
    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

