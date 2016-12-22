Register
    Crimea

    Crimea Leader Says UN Resolution on Crimea Full of Propagandistic Cliches

    Russia
    The UN Resolution on Crimea bears no relation to reality and is full of propagandistic cliches, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov said Wednesday.

    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On Monday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for international monitoring of respect for human rights in Crimea. The document criticizes alleged violations of the rights of the Crimean people as well as ethnic and religious minorities on the peninsula.

    "This resolution has nothing to do with real state of affairs, it contains propagandistic platitudes instead of facts. Nobody takes into account the opinion of Crimean residents," Aksenov wrote on Facebook.

    Aksenov highlighted that all international delegations visiting the peninsula after its reunification with Russia stressed there was peace and absence of any discrimination.

    FSB officers carry out a plan of action to secure captured terrorists in a building in anti-terrorism exercises.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Ukrainian Authorities, Radical Groups Pose No Threat to Crimea - Republic’s Head
    He said it was obvious that the resolution approval was politically biased and the UN should rather look at Ukraine itself where religious and ethnic intolerance flourish.

    Aksenov also said that the Republic was ready to receive international commissions if the president decided so.

    Russia's historical southern region of Crimea rejoined the country after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification in a referendum. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

      dc801
      Putin should tell the UN to get lost. I would not allow them to come in there and start a fake propaganda campaign
    • Reply
      double bonus
      The UN is a place for talk and worthless propaganda, not for concrete actions.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      The UN have shown that they are more than worthless, especially where Russia is concerned. What did Nuland say about her man Ban Ki Moon?
    • Reply
      loverussia
      The UN is US.
      Russia should leave the UN and form a reliable world institution together with China and other non US slave states.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      The UN is nothing more than a mouthpiece of the USA and should be ignored. If not for the USA the UN would go the way of the "League of Nations" that preceded it and for all the same reasons. I want the US out of the UN, NATO, WTO, IMF and countless other parasites on the US taxpayer. Want some proof see the link below and please read all of it? Knowledge and history is power, your power and mine.

      www.quora.com/Why-did-the-League-of-Nations-fail
    • Reply
      Austrian Schoolin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie, what did she say?
