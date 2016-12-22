Crimea Leader Says UN Resolution on Crimea Full of Propagandistic Cliches

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On Monday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for international monitoring of respect for human rights in Crimea. The document criticizes alleged violations of the rights of the Crimean people as well as ethnic and religious minorities on the peninsula.
"This resolution has nothing to do with real state of affairs, it contains propagandistic platitudes instead of facts. Nobody takes into account the opinion of Crimean residents," Aksenov wrote on Facebook.
Aksenov highlighted that all international delegations visiting the peninsula after its reunification with Russia stressed there was peace and absence of any discrimination.
Aksenov also said that the Republic was ready to receive international commissions if the president decided so.
Russia's historical southern region of Crimea rejoined the country after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification in a referendum. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.
