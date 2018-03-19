Official Preliminary Results of Russian Presidential Vote (VIDEO)

According to the latest data, the voter turnout has been over 67.47 percent.

As of 9:00 a.m. Moscow Time, 99.83 percent of votes have been counted; the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin wins in the current presidential election with a result of 76.66 percent, the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said.

According to the preliminary results, second place in the Russian presidential election was taken by Grudinin with 11.01%, third was taken by Zhirinovsky, with 5.66%, and Sobchak placed fourth, with 1.67%.

According to the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission, 73.37 million people voted in the elections.

474,500 observers and 10,500 reporters from the media were presented at voting sites on election day, the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission said.

1,513 foreign observers from 115 countries worked to monitor the Russian presidential elections, Ella Pamfilova added.

Russian presidential elections were as open as possible, Pamfilova said.

