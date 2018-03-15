Zhirinovsky on Ksenia Sobchak's Emotional Breakdown: 'Not Ready for Tough Rules'

Presidential candidate and the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky has shared his opinion on the recent TV debates, saying that Russian politicians should be ready for harsh competition. The statement came a day after the only female candidate for president Ksenia Sobchak burst into tears during an on-air TV show.

"If a Russian politician is not ready for tough rules, then it is better [for him or her] not to start a career," Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Commenting on the incident with Ksenia Sobchak, the politician noted that "it's much easier to ask questions as a journalist or host an entertainment show," because there is no one to offend you.

According to Zhirinovsky, the political environment is much harsher, and requires a certain endurance and true grit.

"Politics is not a discussion between friends, but a struggle of opponents, a struggle for power," the politician added.

The Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party Ksenia Sobchak burst into tears in the face of constant interruptions during an on-air debate on the Rossiya 1 TV station.

She had to leave the studio after she got emotional facing constant interruptions from other candidates, primarily from Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party.

The video recording of the debate was uploaded to YouTube Wednesday.

Sobchak is the only female candidate in the upcoming March 18 presidential election in Russia. According to Russian Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM) polls, Sobchak only has about 1 to 2 percent of votes. Zhirinovsky's rating is slightly higher, measured at about 5 to 6 percent.