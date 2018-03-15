Almost 13,000 Journalists to Observe Presidential Vote - Election Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 12,981 journalists from 2,416 media outlets will observe the Russian presidential election that will be held on Sunday, the Russian Central Election Commission’s (CEC) data showed.

The total number includes 5,560 reporters from TV channels, and 117 journalists from Internet media, according to the CEC information center’s Wednesday presentation.

A total of 367 reporters from 80 foreign media will also be following the election.

There are eight presidential candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

