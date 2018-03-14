Putin Has Work Plans for Day After Presidential Election - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an ordinary work day on March 19, the next day after the presidential election in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Yes, the president has work plans for March 19, I will not announce them yet. It will be an ordinary work day," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin had work plans for that day.

The Russian presidential election will take place on Sunday, March 18.

There are eight candidates running for president this year: Putin as an independent candidate, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.