Russia’s LDPR Party to Hold Rally in Support of Presidential Hopeful Zhirinovsky

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moscow office of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) will host a pre-election rally on Friday in support of its leader and presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR’s press service said Wednesday.

Zhirinovsky is expected to address the voters and to meet with bloggers at the same site at 11.00 GMT.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday.

Apart from Zhirinovsky, there are seven other candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, running as an independent candidate, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky.