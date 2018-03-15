Over 5.6 Mln Russians Want to Vote Outside Permanent Residence - Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 5.6 million of Russian voters want to cast their ballots in the March presidential election at polling places located away from their places of permanent residence, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Deputy Chairman Nikolay Bulaev said Thursday.

"As of today, we have practically summed up the main results of the implementation of this project, when a person could freely write an application and vote at the polling station he preferred. Today we have 5,676,829 processed applications," Bulaev said at a presentation of the CEC information center, which will be operational on the Election Day.

Bulaev noted that there were applications written by one person twice.

"We have 37,910 such applications," the official specified.

According to the new Russian legislation, any voter will be able to vote at polling places located near their de facto residence rather than those close to their registered address after submitting a relevant application.

On January 31, local election commissions, Russia's Public Services Portal and Public Services Centers started receiving such requests.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergei Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.