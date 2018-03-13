Register
21:41 GMT +313 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
The Crimean Election Commission presents the ballot paper processing complex in Simferopol.

Russian Elections Will Shape the Course of the New World Order - Indian Observer

© Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
0 10

An Indian observer monitoring the upcoming Presidential elections in Russia says she is already convinced it will be fair. Purnima Anand, in a conversation with Sputnik, says strong leadership in Russia will play a vital role in structuring a new world order.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — With Russia's presidential elections around the corner, observers in India are keenly watching the development as they feel that the world no longer recognizes or accepts the hegemony of one or two powers and strong leadership in Russia will strengthen the process of instating a multi-polar world order.

READ MORE: Some 75% of Russians to Support Putin in Upcoming Vote – Poll

"Today, we are moving to a multi-polar world, with India, China and Russia becoming a balancing force to the West. I have found the Russian political system quite fair, and the rest, I will able to tell you more once I am back after the presidential elections," Purnima Anand, an observer nominated by India to monitor the Russian Presidential election, told Sputnik.

Anand heads the BRICS international forum in India and is a noted figure in public diplomacy.

A Moscow-based political expert believes that President Putin is likely to be re-elected and the results will further speed up the development process in the country.

READ MORE: Over 130,000 Russians Want to Become Public Observers of Presidential Vote

"He (Putin) will probably be re-elected and after that, we have to see how we can grow and develop faster and better. Most Russians are better off than we were some 10 to 15 years ago, although lot needs to be done. We have to accelerate growth," Russian political scientist Prof. Sergey Alexandrovich Karaganov told Sputnik while he was in India recently.  

Professor Karaganov, a political scientist who heads the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, a security analyses institution based in Moscow, was in India earlier this month at the invitation of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The views expressed by Speakers in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

Related:

Norwegian Observers Plan to Monitor Russian Elections in Crimea – Lawmaker
US Attempts to Influence Russian Presidential Elections to Continue - Report
NATO Increasing Activity in the Black Sea Ahead of Russian Elections – Observer
CIA Prediction of Russian Meddling in US Midterm Elections ‘Nonsense’
Tags:
electoral votes, public, fairelections, meddling, international community, 2018 Russian presidential election, India, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok