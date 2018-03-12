Some 75% of Russians to Support Putin in Upcoming Vote – Poll

Asked "if you took part in the presidential election, which candidate would you vote for?" 64.9 percent of respondents expressed their wish to cast ballots in support for Putin – that amounts to 73-75 percent of those, who are going to vote.
Communist Party’s candidate Pavel Grudinin is supported by 6.7 percent of respondents (11-13 percent of voters), Head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky – by 6.2 percent (7-9 percent of voters), Ksenia Sobchak nominated by the liberal Civil Initiative party – by 0.7 percent (1-2 percent of voters), Grigory Yavlinsky, the co-founder of the Yabloko Party – by 0.5 percent (1-2 percent of voters), Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov – by 0.4 percent (less than 1 percent of voters), the Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin – by 0.3 percent (less than 1 percent of voters), Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party – by 0.2 percent (less than 1 percent of voters).
The poll was conducted by the inFOM company for the FOM on March 10-11 among 3,000 respondents in 73 Russian regions. The margin for error is no higher than 2.5 percent.
