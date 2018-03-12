Register
22:30 GMT +312 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
The Central Election Commission processes the signatures collected in support of Yabloko party's candidate Grigory Yavlinsky's registration for the presidential election

Over 130,000 Russians Want to Become Public Observers of Presidential Vote

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 130,000 Russian citizens have expressed their desire to become public observers of the presidential election, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Civic Chamber Alexander Tochenov told reporters on Monday.

"At the moment, more than 130,000 observers have been selected by us alongside regional chambers," Tochenov, who is also head of the working group on monitoring the implementation of electoral rights, said.

He noted that the special working group would check all submitted documents, after which the exact number of observers being sent to polling places would become clear.

READ MORE: Russian Election Commission Receives 386 Complaints During Presidential Campaign

The results of the public observation of the election are set to be summed up at the forum of observers, which will be held a week after the election.

An election billboard for the presidential election
© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
Over 90% Russians Informed About March 18 Presidential Election – Poll
"We will hold a forum gathering our observers, representatives of the regions, sometime next week, approximately on [March] 21, where we will sum up the results," Tochenov added.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Related:

Russian Election Commission Receives 386 Complaints During Presidential Campaign
Over 90% Russians Informed About March 18 Presidential Election – Poll
Over 4.2Mln Russians to Vote Outside Permanent Residence - Election Commission
Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election
Russian Civic Chamber Starts Accepting Applications for Election Monitoring
Reddit Website Became Part of Probe Into Russian Alleged Meddling in US Election
Tags:
observers, election, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok