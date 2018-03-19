Register
05:06 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Embassy of Russia in Washington DC. Russia

Election Commission: 1,400 Russians Voted at Embassy in Washington DC

CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir / Embassy of Russia in Washington DC. Russia
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
0 0 0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 1,400 Russian citizens cast their ballot in the voting in the 2018 presidential election at the Russian Embassy in Washington on the election day, the local election commission said Sunday.

Some 2,380 Russian citizens from the embassy's consular district took part in the election, with 1,400 of them voting at the embassy on the election day, March 18.

Four polling stations operated in the United States on the election day, including in the embassy and Consulates General in New York, Houston and Seattle, as well as two stations outside the main polling stations — in Brooklyn and in Portland.

Manhattan, New York
CC0
Election Commission: Almost 3000 Russians Vote in New York
Apart from that, the Russian nationals also could participate in the early voting. The voting in Washington DC finished at 8 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).

On Sunday, Russian citizens worldwide voted in the presidential election.

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin received support of the absolute majority of the Russians eligible to vote, namely, 54.4 million votes as information from 97.91 percent of polling stations processed, according to the preliminary data of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

Related:

Russian FM: Washington Is Interested to Continue Strategic Dialogue With Moscow
Washington Denies Timing New Sanctions to Disrupt Russian Election
Veteran’s Day Military Parade in Washington to Exclude Tanks
Washington, Seoul to Resume War Games in March, April
South Korean Envoy to Visit Washington With 'Undisclosed Message'
Tags:
vote, election, 2018 Russian presidential election, Washington, United States
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse