Election Commission: 1,400 Russians Voted at Embassy in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 1,400 Russian citizens cast their ballot in the voting in the 2018 presidential election at the Russian Embassy in Washington on the election day, the local election commission said Sunday.

Some 2,380 Russian citizens from the embassy's consular district took part in the election, with 1,400 of them voting at the embassy on the election day, March 18.

Four polling stations operated in the United States on the election day, including in the embassy and Consulates General in New York, Houston and Seattle, as well as two stations outside the main polling stations — in Brooklyn and in Portland.

Apart from that, the Russian nationals also could participate in the early voting. The voting in Washington DC finished at 8 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).

On Sunday, Russian citizens worldwide voted in the presidential election.

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin received support of the absolute majority of the Russians eligible to vote, namely, 54.4 million votes as information from 97.91 percent of polling stations processed, according to the preliminary data of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).