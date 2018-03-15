Some 20,000 Mexicans to Visit Rostov-on-Don During FIFA World Cup - Official

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - About 20,000 citizens of Mexico will visit the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don during the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, the director of the organization responsible for analyzing the transport issues in Rostov-on-Don said Thursday.

"For example, the Mexican ambassador has informed us that the majority of Mexicans who will visit us, there will be about 20,000 people, will have no English language skills. We should inform them not only about transport-related issues, but also legal and medical ones," Vasily Zyryanov said in a report.

The official added that the Mexican football fans would be informed in many ways, for example in electronic form and via paper booklets.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

Rostov-on-Don will host one match of the 1/8 Finals and four matches of the group stage, namely Brazil-Switzerland, Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, South Korea-Mexico, and Iceland-Croatia.

