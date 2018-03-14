Israel Plans to Broadcast 2018 World Cup to Arab States as Gesture of Respect

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli state broadcaster will air the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Arabic and free of charge to its neighbors in the Middle Eastern region, Israel’s Defense and Foreign Ministries said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli official broadcaster Kan will air the matches of the world cup in Russia … with the help of the Israeli Arab commentators," the authorities said.

READ MORE: Up to 50,000 Egyptian Tourists Expected to Visit Russia During FIFA 2018 – Cairo

The event will be broadcast via satellite and the Internet alongside the traditional means of broadcasting, according to the statement.

© Sputnik/ Roman Vladimirov Over 100,000 Football Fans Booked Free Train Tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Israel named the decision to broadcast the 2018 World Cup "a historic step," that confirms the status of the Arabic language and the respect that Israel has for it, as Arabs amount to 20 percent of the country's population.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place at 12 venues in 11 cities across Russia.