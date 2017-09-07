Lavrov Comments on US Draft Resolution on North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commented on the text of the US draft resolution concerning North Korea, which was recently revealed by media.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Russia will examine the draft US resolution at the UN Security Council on North Korea following Pyongyang's latest nuclear test, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

"We will take a look at it and find out how it [the resolution draft] corresponds to the present moment," Lavrov told reporters when asked to comment on the draft resolution.

© AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson China Urges UNSC to Take Necessary Measures in Wake of North Korean Crisis

The text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korea's latest nuclear test was leaked by media on Wednesday. In the resolution, Washington asks the the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation on Wednesday that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test that the UN should vote on the US-backed resolution next Monday.