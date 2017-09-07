Lavrov Comments on US Draft Resolution on North Korea

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Russia will examine the draft US resolution at the UN Security Council on North Korea following Pyongyang's latest nuclear test, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.
"We will take a look at it and find out how it [the resolution draft] corresponds to the present moment," Lavrov told reporters when asked to comment on the draft resolution.
Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation on Wednesday that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test that the UN should vote on the US-backed resolution next Monday.
